Next Congress Working Committee meeting to be held on August 10: KC Venugopal

The next session of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held on August 10 at 11 AM, according to a tweet by General Secretary of the Indian National Congress KC Venugopal, kickstarting talks about the Committee hopefully ending the stalemate over the post of the party president.

"It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on saturday, 10th of August 11am at AICC. @INCIndia @AICCMedia," the tweet said.

It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on saturday, 10th of August 11am at AICC.@INCIndia @AICCMedia — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 4, 2019

Congress has been facing deepening leadership crisis in the party after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post owning responsibility Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Sources in the party had earlier said that the Congress leaders are deliberating to find out a suitable replacement of Gandhi. They, however, are yet to reach any conclusion.

Congress put a dismal showing the recent Lok Sabha polls with winning a meagre 52 out of total 542 Lok Sabha seats.

Several senior party leaders lost the polls. Gandhi himself lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, a seat he has been representing since 2004 in the Lower House of Parliament. He, however, was elected from Kerala's Wayanad with a spectacular margin.