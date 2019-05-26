Next 5 years is time to regain India's lost position in world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said the next five years will be the time to regain the rightful position of India in the world order.

He was speaking here at a function in Ahmedabad following the Lok Sabha election victory, which was kept simple and shorn of pomp because of the Surat fire tragedy.

"Next five years will be very important in the history of the country, as was the period between 1942 to 1947," Modi said addressing a huge gathering.

"Next five years will be the time to regain the rightful position of India in the world order. In the past our country had that place. I am sure India will regain its importance in the world order," he said.

Modi also expressed grief over the death of 22 students in Surat building fire tragedy.

"Till yesterday, I was in two minds whether to go for this felicitation function or not as on one hand, there was 'kartvya' (duty) and on the other hand, there was 'karuna' (compassion) for those who died in Surat. No amount of words can reduce the grief of the families who have lost their children in that tragedy," he said.

"On the other hand, I had to thank the people of the state and also take blessings of my mother as my duty," the prime minister added.