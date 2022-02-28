News Wrap, February 28: DGCA extends flight ban, Russia-Ukraine talks amid nuclear threat, world evacuates

As the Covid-19 threat retreats, a new global crisis has emerged in the face of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. While ceasefire talks are underway, so is the war and sanctions have been responded to with nuclear threat. Below are the top news stories of the day.

DGCA extends ban on scheduled international flights till further notice

Even though the Covid-19 cases across the country have seen a significant dip in the last few weeks, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to extend the ban on scheduled international commercial flights even further, according to the latest notice. Read more

Crucial 24 hours for Ukraine as ceasefire talks commence in the shadow of nuclear threat

While Ukraine and Russia met for talks on the fourth day of invasion, the global tensions and retaliatory moves are on the rise. Is Russian invasion of Ukraine paving way for a worldwide nuclear war? Read more

Assembly elections 2022 – Manipur goes to polls in Phase 1 amid stray incidents of violence

Stray incidents of violence marred the first phase of Manipur assembly elections to 38 constituencies on Monday as 78.03 per cent of around 12.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 PM when polling ended, an hour after the time announced earlier. Read more

Delhi government lifts all Covid-19 curbs - Know what changes

Citizens of Delhi can relax since all Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) were lifted from February 28. Read more

Oil prices soar after Russia’s SWIFT ban

Oil prices jumped on Monday as Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia and blocked some Russian banks from a global payments system, which could cause severe disruption to its oil exports. Read more

Finally, here’s a comparative study of how the world is evacuating its citizens from Ukraine. Read