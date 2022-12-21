News of rising covid cases coming out of China is concerning: Adar Poonawalla

Image: Twitter

The world is in the grip of Covid fear, again. Various media outlets are reporting the rising coronavirus cases in China. Some have gone to the length of calling it the return of pandemic. The panic has started to set in and many countries have started random testing at their airports, India being one of them.

Amid all this chaos, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India that makes Covishield, has voiced his opinion about the recent developments. He tweeted, “The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA.”

There have been some pictures and videos doing rounds on social media that shows the grim condition inside China which ensured a very strict lockdown in recent months. Though these visuals are not verified but they remind of the situation just before the lockdown was forced throughout the world in 2020.

India also witnessed very strict measures taken by the government during that time. The second Covid wave returned in India in 2021 with devastating effects.

With health experts on their guards, the world is closely watching China and the immediate measures taken by its government.

