Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey announces entry into politics, urges people to rise above caste, religion

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who voluntarily retired from service on Tuesday, has announced that he will enter politics and leave his future to the people of Buxar.

Taking to social media, Pandey said the situation has become such that it is time for him to enter politics now.

The ex-cop urged people to rise above caste religion and awaken the spirit of nationalism, adding that he will go among people with the message of love instead of caste and religion.

Also read How Gupteshwar Pandey hogged the limelight in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

"People are upset with my decision to enter public life. I am being accused. Does a good person have no meaning? Why do people want to arrange the name of the caste only?" Pandey asked.

"I want to present such an example in a society where people identify a good person and not a caste. Today people run after people with money power, but good people do not get any attention," he added.

Also read Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Gupteshwar Pandey to contest from this assembly constituency after retiring as Bihar DGP

The former DGP is inspired from England and Japan. "Both are developed countries. Both have presented an excellent example of nationalism. That's why they are developed. While for us, our home and family comes first, the nation comes at the end," he said.

He also thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allowing him to serve the public as the DGP.

Earlier, Pandey had defended himself saying that he has not taken any advantage of the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"I have taken VRS on a personal capacity and am meeting with the people coming from across the state including my home district Buxer. I am connected with them through community policing for years. They are asking me to contest elections but I have not taken any decision to contest elections or join any political party till now," he said on Wednesday.

Pandey had taken VRS from government service on Tuesday, five months before his tenure was to end in February 2021. Since then, there is a buzz that he may join JDU contest assembly elections.

"I have been associated with community policing since my first posting in Chatra district (Now in Jharkhand) as Superintendent of Police (SP). I was involved in over 50 encounters in Bihar and Jharkhand. With those encounter followed by community policing the crime rate of Begusarai was at the all-time low in 1993 and 1994," Pandey said.

Reacting to the allegations of Shiv Sena, he said, "Registering FIR in Patna pertains to Sushant mysterious death case was not illegal. It has been proven in the Supreme Court (SC). I have recommended Sushant case to CBI which was the last effort from my side. I did that just because his old and helpless father lives in Patna and he was not satisfied with the investigation by Mumbai police."

"I have commented on Rhea Chakraborty after she has alleged CM Nitish Kumar. I have pointed out that she is facing criminal charges alleged conspiracy charges in Sushant case. Anyone who is already facing criminal charges should not blame a person sitting on a constitutional post," Pandey said