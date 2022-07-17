J’khand: News channel owner arrested on charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy

News channel owner Arup Chatterjee

Arup Chatterjee, the owner of a regional Hindi news channel (News 11) in Jharkhand, was detained last night on suspicion of extorting money from a businessman.

Chatterjee was detained on allegations of extortion, blackmail, and criminal conspiracy, according to Dhanbad Police. On June 27, a FIR was filed against the owner at the Govindpur police station in Dhanbad under sections 193, 386, 387, 418, 420, 468, 469, 500, 503, and 120B.

Businessman Rakesh Kumar had alleged that Chatterjee had run false news against him and demanded an amount of 11 lakh through his reporter.

He further alleged that he was threatened with serious penalties if he did not pay the extortion money.

According to FIR registered, the complainant further stated that he paid Rs 6 lakh but threatening calls never stopped and demanded more ransom.

"Arup Chatterjee has been arrested on the charges of extortion, blackmailing and criminal conspiracy,” said SSP Dhanbad.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with inputs from Agencies)