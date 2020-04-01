News Broadcasters Association welcomes SC directive on weeding out fake news on coronavirus

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) welcomed the Supreme Court's March 31 order and agreed that the media should report responsibly and weed out any 'fake news' in social media while telecasting news on the coronavirus crisis.

According to a statement, NBA is also pleased to learn that the daily bulletin by the Government of India through all media avenues including social media and forums will be made available to clear the doubts of people. "This would help media immensely to clarify the doubts and enable them to do accurate reporting," the statement read.

"NBA appreciates that the Hon’ble Supreme Court has acknowledged the freedom of the press and has stated that it does not intent to interfere with the free discussion, debate and coverage about the pandemic," the statemenr further said.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday (March 31) directed the Centre to set up a portal to disseminate real time information on the coronavirus crisis within 24 hours. The portal will counter fake news that creates a panic among people.

Observing that panic will destroy more lives than the virus itself, the apex court asked the government to get trained counsellors and community leaders of all faiths to calm down the migrants and take care of their food, shelter and medical needs.