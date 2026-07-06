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Newlywed Delhi Woman's Death Case: Police arrest husband after body found under mysterious circumstances

Akriti got married to Arastu Sikka in April this year. She worked as a sales executive with a healthcare firm in Chhatarpur, while Sikka is currently unemployed. The couple lived with Sikka’s father in Pushp Vihar.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 02:34 PM IST

Newlywed Delhi Woman's Death Case: Police arrest husband after body found under mysterious circumstances
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Police have registered a dowry death case and arrested the husband of 28-year-old Akriti Sutar, who allegedly died after falling from a residential building in south Delhi’s Palika Kunj.

 

Officials said there is no sign of foul play so far and prima facie the case appears to be suicide.

 

What exactly happend?

Akriti got married to Arastu Sikka in April this year. She worked as a sales executive with a healthcare firm in Chhatarpur, while Sikka is currently unemployed. The couple lived with Sikka’s father in Pushp Vihar.

Lodhi Colony police received information at 8 pm Saturday about a woman critically hurt in a fall from an NDMC residential building. Akriti was taken to AIIMS and declared dead.

 

Akriti’s family had earlier alleged foul play and dowry harassment. Police said all possibilities, including suicide, were being examined.

Dowry-related death case resgistered

 

Akriti's family claimed that since the marriage, Arastu and his family had demanded Rs 20 lakh and subjected her to repeated harassment and threats. According to the family, Arastu had repeatedly threatened to kill her. They also claimed that the husband and wife had a serious altercation only two days prior to her death.

A dowry death case has been registered at Lodhi Colony police station and Arastu Sikka has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing to establish how and why Akriti reached the building, which her family says she had no connection to.

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