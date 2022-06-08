Newly married UP man admitted to hospital after Viagra overdose, penile disability to last for life

File photo

In a bizarre yet cautioning incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh, who had recently gotten married, overdosed on Viagra, which is a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. After the man’s treatment, he will have to deal with penile issues for the rest of his life.

A man from UP’s Prayagraj city had gotten married a few months ago and started taking Viagra to improve his sexual performance after taking advice from his friends. However, he started taking more than the prescribed dosage of the drug.

After taking more than the recommended amount for a significant time, he began experiencing discomfort. According to hospital reports, the man had upped his Viagra dosage to 200 mg daily, which is four times the recommended amount.

The 28-year-old man developed a condition called priapism, due to which his erection was not subsiding, despite not being sexually stimulated. The man ended up with an erection that lasted for more than 20 days, according to media reports.

Frustrated over the series of events, his wife had also returned to her maternal home. After returning to her marital home, she took her husband to the hospital, where the doctors had to perform a penile prosthesis surgery on the man.

The surgery for successful and the problem being faced by the man was solved, but the doctors said that the Viagra overdose will lead to penile conditions and disability for his entire life. The man will be able to have children, but will continue to feel discomfort.

The doctors further said that tensions in his genital area are likely to last throughout his life, and he will have to wear a tight cloth to hide the bulge in his crotch area. Though he will face these problems, he is expected to lead a normal life, said the doctors.

