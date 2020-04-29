Newborn girl abandoned in Noida amid COVID-19 lockdown, rescued by cops

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Noida were on Tuesday evening informed of a newborn baby who had been left abandoned near the Sector-122 Prithla roundabout.

The abandoned girl child, who is barely 2-3 days old, was wrapped in pink towels and left at the pavement on the side of the road. According to sources, the people passing across the road had actually heard her cries and managed to spot her. Luckily, stray dogs in the area had not attacked the child.

After the Noida Police was informed, a team of cops arrived at the spot from the Garhi Chaukhandi post, contacted the CHILDLINE India Foundation and the baby was rescued.

An staffer at CHILDLINE India said that the girl has now been admitted at the Kailash Hospital in Noida. After getting clearance from the district administration, she will be sent to Mathura Care Center.

The cops have said that someone took advantage of the lockdown situation and left the baby on the side of the road. A probe has been launched in this matter.