New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock restricted from entering India over visa violations

India restricted the entry of New Zealand YouTuber Karl Edward Rice better known as Karl Rock in India after he was found to indulge in several visa violations. He was blacklisted for visa violations such as taking part in Anti CAA protests in the country and also hurting religious sentiments via his youtube video.

Ministry of Home Affairs officials pointed out that he was a "habitual offender" and in the past, he has been to restricted areas in India like Nagaland and Jammu, and Kashmir without permission (restricted area permit for foreigners) and made several videos. He earlier had a tourist visa, but it got converted to an X2 visa after his marriage to an Indian national. Under X2 visa, foreign nationals are not supposed to indulge in business activity, which he did by creating content on YouTube and getting monetary benefit from it.

He had a tourist visa from 2016 to 2018, another tourist visit from 2018 to 2023, and an X2 visa from 2019 to 2024. He published the book "Indian Survival Guided", not allowed on Tourist Visa, visited Restricted Area which is not allowed on Tourist Visa, and covered CAA protest on youtube which is not allowed on X2 visa.

Also read NZ YouTuber Karl Rock banned from entering India over visa rule violations, MHA issues statement

His one video, on "Do Indians eat beef? Guide to eating beef in India" was of particular concern, given its risks disturbing social harmony.

MHA officials say, "Karl Edward Rice, has been restricted from entering India till next year, due to violating the terms and conditions of his visa. He was found doing business activities, on a tourist visa and also violating certain other visa conditions".

Also read Can you count the tigers in the photo? Netizens are busy finding answer to this question

On 9th July, he uploaded a video in which he said "Govt of India has stopped me from returning to India" and "separating me from my wife and family".

Karl is a popular YouTuber who makes videos about travel, especially in India, and speaks Hindi. He last year donated plasma amid the COVID pandemic drawing praise from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is married to an Indian named Manisha Malik and they got married in April 2019.