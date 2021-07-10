NZ YouTuber Karl Rock banned from entering India over visa rule violations, MHA issues statement

Karl Rock started an online petition on Change.org asking for support to remove the ban. More than 52,000 people have signed the petition

A New Zealand based YouTuber, Karl Edward Rice aka Karl Rock has accused the Indian government of denying him entry without specifying any reason. He also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court asking for his name to be removed from a ‘black list’ so that he can return to India and reunite with his wife, who hails from Haryana.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has rejected the accusation citing that he was barred due to discrepancies in his visa. According to the MHA, Karl has been restricted to enter India till next year because he was found doing business activities, on a tourist visa and also violating certain other visa conditions. Karl was also found participating in anti CAA protests in the country and hurting religious sentiments via his YouTube videos.

While sharing a picture of him with his wife Manisha Malik on Twitter, Karl requested the New Zealand government to step in and look into the matter. He also tagged the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Arden in the tweet. "Dear Jacinda Ardern, the Govt. of India has blocked me from entering India separating me from my wife and family in Delhi. They blacklisted me without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply," he wrote along with a video about his life story.

Dear @jacindaardern, the Govt. of India has blocked me from entering India separating me from my wife & family in Delhi. They blacklisted me without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply. Please watch my struggle https://t.co/dq0Z98SCFw @NZinIndia @MukteshPardeshi pic.twitter.com/sLM2nk9lR3 — Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock) July 9, 2021

Karl also started an online petition on Change.org asking for support. More than 52,000 people have signed the petition.