New Zealand Shooting: 5 Indians confirmed dead in mosque attack

A day after the horrific New Zealand shootings in which 49 people were killed it was confirmed that five people who were killed were Indians.

After the reports of the 30-year-old electrical engineer and three Gujaratis including a father-son duo from Vadodara and a resident of Ahmedabad were declared dead, another 30-year-old man from Telangana’s Karimnagar district was declared dead. Mohammed Imran Khan, lost his life on Saturday while undergoing medical treatment.

A man from Hyderabad, who was missing since Friday following the "well-planned" terror attack on Al Noor mosque in Christchurch in New Zealand, has been declared dead by the authorities in New Zealand on Saturday. The deceased, named Farhaj Ahsan, went to the mosque for Friday's prayers but went missing after the attacks.

Ahsan's father had earlier told ANI: "My son went to the mosque to offer Friday prayers. My son has not returned yet."

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased are planning to go to New Zealand. Nobody was willing to speak to the media amid the sad reports of Ashan's death.

One of the Hyderabad residents injured in the New Zealand mosque attack died, according to AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform that Farhaj Ahsan, one of the two Hyderabadi #ChristChurch victims has passed away. He's left behind his parents, spouse & children I request everyone to pray for Farhaj & his family, as they deal with this great difficulty," the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party leader tweeted Saturday night.

Reports state that Maheboob Khokhar, 64, a resident of Juhapura in Ahmedabad, was among the dead. Khokhar and his wife Akhtar were visiting their son Imran in Christchurch. Imran dropped off his father at the Al Noor mosque just moments before the shooting began. The second deceased from the state is identified as Musa Vali Suleman Patel, 59, a native of Luvara village of Bharuch. Patel had sustained bullet wounds under the waist in the shoot-out. He breathed his last at the hospital.