Karnataka govt makes arrangements for ‘heavily drunk’, safety this New Year’s Eve celebrations, check details

INDIA
With New Year celebrations also come menace and with revelers come nuisance makers. To prevent any untoward incident, chaos or danger, the Karnataka government has made required arrangements for the partygoers. State Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the government has decided that the “heavily drunk” during New Year's Eve celebrations will be safely taken home and 15 designated rest centers have been set up for them where they can remove their intoxication.
While speaking to reporters, G Parameshwara noted that the cases of people celebrating and getting intoxicated occur mainly in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and Mangaluru. Parameshwara said, “We will not drop everyone off at home. Those who have drunk heavily, who are unable to walk, and who have reached a state of losing consciousness will be taken. We have set up resting places at 15 locations. They will be kept there until the intoxication wears off and then sent back.”
Bengaluru Police will provide the drop facility on New Year's Eve. Addressing women’s safety, he added, “Especially in the case of women, it is difficult to say what condition they may be in at that time. Some may be in a state of losing consciousness. Anything can happen at that moment. That is why we have made arrangements and taken precautionary measures. We must ensure that others do not misuse the situation. For this reason, we have put all 30 districts on alert.”
The Home Minister said that he issued instructions to bars and pubs, and added that the state government is paying attention to the arrangements to avoid mishap in crowded places.