New Year parties at CP: Delhi Metro issues advisory for Rajiv Chowk station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has released an advisory for passengers who are counting on the metro service to reach Delhi's Connaught Place station. CP is the one of the most preferred party points in Delhi and NCR. The commercial district has hundreds of pubs, bars and restaurants. Both the inner circle and the outer circle and places near CP are expected to be jam-packed with people celebrating New Year 2023. Most of them travel to the area via the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. Hence, crowd management becomes a priority for the metro authorities.

DMRC has said that passengers will not be allowed to come out of the Rajiv Chowk Station after 9 pm. However, there won't be any restrictions on the entry of people till the last metro. This arrangement will be in place on December 31.

DMRC has asked the people of Delhi to plan their travel according to the revised timings.

Rajiv Chowk is the busiest station on the Blue Line and thousands of people use the premises every day. It normally remains very crowded.

The blue line is the busiest corridor of the Delhi Metro.

DMRC has also asked the masses to follow the coronavirus norms while travelling on the metro. It has asked people to wear masks while travelling on metro trains.

The Delhi government hasn't released any directive as to masks.