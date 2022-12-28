New Year: Gurgaon's MG road to be blocked for traffic, registration must for pub guests, parking at Leisure Valley

Gurgaon: The police will also have access to these registers (Representational)

The Gurgaon administration has made an elaborate plan to ensure safety and security for thousands of people who visit the city from Delhi and other surrounding areas. One of the biggest measures is mandatory registration of guests. The police have instructed the management of pubs, restaurants and bars to maintain a record of all those who wish to attend the New Year celebrations on December 31. The details of these people will have to be furnished to the police before the party.

According to reports, the owners of pubs, bars and restaurants in Gurgaon will be asked to maintain registers with the names and other contact details of prospective guests. These registers will be updated after midnight.

These clubs, bars and restaurants will not give entry to anyone without noting down their names and addresses.

Over 2000 police personnel, including 500 women personnel, will be deployed around party places. Many of these police personnel will be in plain clothes. At the famous MG road, where most of these party joints are situated, senior police officials will oversee crowd management and law and order.

At the Sector 29 Market, where scores of bars and clubs are situated, the police will make special security arrangements. Except emergency vehicles, the police will block the MG road for traffic between 7 pm on December 31 to 2 am on January 1.

The police will make arrangements for parking at the Leisure Valley ground.