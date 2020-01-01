New Year Bonhomie: India, Pak exchange list of prisoners, fishermen in each other's custody

Keeping up with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement, India has handed over lists of 267 Pakistan civilian prisoners & 99 fishermen to Pakistan who are in India’s custody, while Pakistan shared lists of 55 civilian prisoners & 227 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or believed-to-be Indians.

According to the MEA, these lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1, every year. The exchange of lists was followed by the Central government calling for early repatriation of Indian civilian prisoners, fishermen, and defence personnel currently in Pakistan's custody.

"In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 4 Indian civilian prisoners and 126 Indian fishermen to India whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to 14 believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and 100 Indian fishermen who are in Pakistan’s custody," a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

In addition to this, the government asked Pakistan to expedite the grant of visas to the members of the medical experts' team to assess the mental stability of Indian prisoners lodged in different jails across Pakistan, as well as 4-member team to Karachi in connection with release and repatriation of 22 Indian fishing boats.