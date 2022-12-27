Search icon
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took the decision on the advice of MLAs of Shimla, Manali and Kasauli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh is currently reeling under sub-zero temperatures. (file)

A good news for those travelling to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate New Year 2023! The government has allowed restaurants, dhabas, tea stalls and other eateries to open round the clock till January 2 in view of the New Year celebrations. The mountainous state is one of the most preferred tourist destinations in the country. The state has been witnessing an influx of tourists.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took the decision on the advice of MLAs of Shimla, Manali and Kasauli -- the most popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh. He said the decision was taken in view of the influx of tourists. 

He added that the government may consider allowing this arrangement for good if the law and order is maintained. 

Due to the early closure of eateries, tourists in Shimla were forced to travel outside the city to dhabas on the national highway. Tourists at other places also faced inconvenience.

Himachal Pradesh is currently reeling under sub-zero temperatures. However, due to snowfall in several places, tourists are thronging here. 

