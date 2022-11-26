New video of AAP minister Satyendar Jain emerges, seen meeting jail chief, guests

Representational Image

Another CCTV footage from Satyendar Jain's prison cell shows him entertaining visitors, including the now-suspended Tihar Jail superintendent. This might spell further difficulties for the imprisoned Aam Aadmi Party minister.

In the almost 10-minute tape, which dates back to September 12 at approximately 8 p.m., three casually dressed individuals visit Mr. Jain as he lounges on his bed. Some minutes later, Ajit Kumar, the superintendent of Jail number 7 at the time, enters and speaks with Mr. Jain while the other inmates leave.

He was previously recorded having a massage from a person inside his cell and speaking with other detainees, both of which are prohibited within the institution. The fact that he was observed enjoying fruit salad calls into doubt his complaint about the quality of prison meals.

AAP claimed that the sessions were "physiotherapy" prescribed by his doctor after spinal surgery, however this was debunked by sources who revealed the "masseur" in question was really a convicted child molester serving time behind bars.

The BJP is requesting that Mr. Jain be transferred from Tihar prison due to'special treatment,' and this has become a topic of contention between the AAP and the BJP in the run-up to the Delhi local body elections next month. Almost daily, BJP leaders post security camera evidence on social media to back up their claim that AAP, which campaigned against corruption and 'VIP treatment,' is engaging in the same. They claim Mr. Jain received preferential treatment while awaiting trial.

Videos began appearing days after Mr. Jain, who was jailed in a money laundering case, was accused of receiving preferential treatment at Tihar Jail by the Enforcement Directorate. At least 12 employees from Tihar Prison, including the Director General (prisons) Sandeep Goel, were transferred after the "VIP treatment" claim surfaced.

Mr. Jain was arrested in June and has been incarcerated ever since. His bail bid was rejected last week by a court in Delhi.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke out in defence of his minister Satyendar Jain, stating that his treatment in jail has been standard.

#WATCH | More CCTV visuals of jailed Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail come out: Sources pic.twitter.com/4c6YdJ2bAL — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

"There were no VVIP facilities in jail for Satyendar Jain. All that he got was according to the jail manual. The man is eating roti, you ask why is he eating roti. What kind of politics is this, exactly?" Mr. Kejriwal declared in an NDTV townhall.

Mr. Kejriwal redirected the criticism at Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that Shah was given preferential treatment in a Gujarat prison.

"See what the CBI chargesheet against Amit Shah reveals about the treatment of VVIPs in prison if you doubt me. For him, they custom-built a luxury cell. The court in the Satyendar Jain case has not made any rulings about VVIP culture; will the BJP or you make the call on what constitutes VVIP culture?" This is what Mr. Kejriwal has to say.

In 2010, Amit Shah was arrested and held in prison for questioning over the alleged extrajudicial execution of Sohrabuddin Sheikh. In 2014, there being so little evidence, the case against him was dismissed.

(With inputs from ANI)