New Vande Bharat trains are 'world-class': Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

On Friday, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the new Vande Bharat trains, which are being manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, calling them "world-class" and "including various novel features."

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assigned his ministry a goal of producing 75 trains on the 75th anniversary of India's independence last year. He made this statement after inspecting the new prototype Vande Bharat express train rolled out at ICF and also witnessing the commissioning activities at the furnishing divisions of ICF.

As a result, 75 Vande Bharat express trains would be built and sent out to various locations in the nation by next August 15th.

"They will cover the entire country. They will join the nation. I am very happy that Vande Bharat train has been manufactured by ICF within a short time and in good quality," the minister told reporters here.

"This is a world-class train. And some really innovative things have been incorporated in this train like automatic opening of doors, comfortable space in the driver's cabin for the loco pilots to operate," he said.

"From the users' point of view, this train has reclining chairs for passengers besides differently abled-friendly toilets," Mr Vaishnaw added.

"I am very proud that this train has been manufactured from the beautiful factory in Tamil Nadu. I am proud of the Tamil culture and language," he said.

The Union minister has said that the Vande Bharat train would be put through dynamic, static, load, and oscillation trials over 50,000 kilometres and at speeds of up to 180 kilometres per hour.

ICF plans to make more of these trains when they've been tested. He went around examining the inside of the brand new Vande Bharat coach and stated that as many as 475 trains will be manufactured in four years to reach all of the states.

During the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' kids from ICF Silver Jubilee School here led a tricolour march. The Union minister who also oversees communications and information technology attended the event.

The selling of national flags for the Centre's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign was officially launched by Mr. Vaishnaw at the ICF post office. He bought three-color flags for the country and paid for them with a UPI transfer, then gave them out to the attendees.

"We all remember Mahakavi Subramania Bharati for his great sacrifice and for making us all remember our rich heritage. He made us recognise the importance of our national flag," the Union minister said at the Bharathiar Memorial, Triplicane, here, after garlanding his statue.

The minister, who walked a distance holding the national flag before arriving at the memorial, said that the campaign, called "Har Ghar Tiranga," was initiated by the Centre with the goal of making the public remember the national tricolour and also recall the sacrifices of the noble souls during the freedom struggle.

(With inputs from PTI)