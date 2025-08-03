New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations, timings, other details

Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will now run from Jamalpur from August 16, ending the long wait of passengers from Munger and nearby district.

To enhance connectivity, the Howrah-Bhagalpur Vande Bharat Express train has been extended to Jamalpur. The Howrah-Bhagalpur Semi High Speed train's schedule has been updated in light of the railway line's extension. The train will leave Howrah at 7:45 AM and arrive in Jamalpur at 2:15 PM, according to the revised schedule and schedule. The train will leave Jamalpur at 3:30 PM on its way back and arrive in Howrah at 10:05 PM.

According to the latest information, the lengthy wait for passengers from Munger and the surrounding district will end on August 16 when the Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express begins service from Jamalpur. Here is everything you need to know about the Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat Express's new route.

Ashwini Vaishnav, the Railway Minister, and the Eastern Railway General Manager from Kolkata will virtually launch the Vande Bharat Express. During his inspection visit to Jamalpur, SDRM Shiv Kumar Prasad affirmed that Malda Division DRM Manish Kumar Gupta will simultaneously flag off the train from Jamalpur.

Howrah-Bhagalpur Vande Bharat Express Schedule: Check Route, Timings

At 7:45 AM, train number 22309 (Up) will depart Howrah. Bolpur Shanti Niketan would be reached at 9:13 AM, followed by Rampurhat station at 10:00 AM, Dumka at 11:05 AM, Nonihat at 11:32 AM, Hansdiha at 11:50 AM, Mandarhill at 12:12 PM, Barahat at 12:30 PM, Bhagalpur at 1:15 PM, and Jamalpur at 2:15 PM throughout its journey.

At 3:30 PM, the Vande Bharat Express train number 22310 (Down) will leave Jamalpur. It is scheduled to arrive in Bhagalpur at 4:22 PM, Barahat at 5:02 PM, Mandarhill at 5:16 PM, Hansdiha at 5:38 PM, Nonihat at 5:53 PM, Dumka at 6:25 PM, Rampur Hat at 7:18 PM, Bolpur Shanti Niketan at 7:56 PM, and Howrah at 10:05 PM on its return trip.