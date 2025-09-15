New UPI rule starts from today: UPI transaction limits increased to Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh; check full list of categories

Meet man, Khan Sir’s visually impaired student who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt with AIR…
If you use Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe, this is for you. The NPCI has announced to raise several transaction limits, particularly for sectors including insurance, investment, travel, credit card bills, and more. Check full list of categories here:
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced a hike in transaction limit for specific categories in Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The UPI transaction limits for certain categories of payments have been raised to Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, effective from 15 September 2025, according to the latest circular issued by NPCI.
"With UPI emerging as a preferred payment method, there are requirements from the market to extend higher per-transaction limits for additional categories of transactions in UPI. In view of the above, the per-transaction limits for the mentioned categories are enhanced accordingly, along with additional guidelines,” said NPCI.
Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-founder of Cashfree Payments, hailed the move. According to him, it resolves the real challenge for businesses engaging in high-value transactions everyday. “Raising UPI limits to Rs 5 lakh per transaction and Rs 10 lakh per day is a timely move that addresses a real challenge for businesses handling high-value payments." Meanwhile, the revised rules are set to take effect from today, September 15.
Check the full list of categories:
The NPCI has directed Member, Apps, and PSPs must ensure compliance with the same by September 15, 2025. Reportedly, Person-to-merchant (P2M) transaction limits have increased to Rs 10 lakh daily for verified merchants. However, the limit for Person-to-Person (P2P) transactions remains unchanged at Rs 1 lakh per day. Banks retain discretion to set internal limits within NPCI's prescribed ceilings.