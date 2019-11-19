New uniform of Rajya Sabha marshals triggers row, Venkaiah Naidu orders review

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday asked the secretariat of the upper house to review the new dress code of the House marshals after several political leaders, and distinguished army personnel pointed out that the uniform resembled those worn by military officials.

"Secretariat of the Rajya Sabha after considering various suggestions came out with a new dress code for the marshals. But we've received some observations by some political as well as well-meaning people. I've decided to ask Secretariat to revisit the same," Venkiah Naidu said at the Rajya Sabha.

This came after uniform of the marshals of the Rajya Sabha was changed from the traditional Indian attire to the new dress code for the ongoing winter session of the parliament.

The new uniform donned by the House marshals consists of a deep blue winter uniform and a cap which closely resembles the attire worn by military personnel.

Army officials expressed their displeasure at the new uniform of the House marshals. "Copying and wearing of military uniforms by non-military personnel is illegal and a security hazard. I hope VPSecretariat, Rajya Sabha and Rajnath Singh will take early action," Former Army chief General Ved Prakash Malik.

"An uncanny resemblance hope not by design," Former DGMO Indian Army Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia tweeted.

House members were also surprised by the new attire of the House Marshals. "It has happened perhaps for the first time. At least I don`t remember such change," a house member said.