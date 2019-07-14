New twists in Uttar Pradesh MLA-daughter saga

Sakshi and Ajitesh

The controversy surrounding Bareilly MLA Rajesh Misra aka Pappu Bhartaul's daughter Sakshi's viral video claiming threats to her and her alleged husband Ajitesh's life doesn't seem to die down. Now many people have taken to social media to express support to her legislator father.

Misra's counterpart from Gopamau constituency in Hardoi, Shyam Prakash, has said that the MLA was humiliated by the media. In a Facebook post, Shyam Prakash wrote, "Before insulting an MLA, one should realise that along with our profession, we all are social being also."

Amid growing support for Misra, many have trolled Ajitesh for breaking his engagement with another girl from Uttarakhand after photos of the engagement ceremony went viral.

Sakshi in the viral video had alleged that her father Pappu Bhartaul was opposed to her marriage to a Dalit youth and set goons after them. She had requested her and Ajitesh's security. The couple even moved the Allahabad High Court seeking protection.

In the clip, Sakshi also accused one Rajeev Rana, believed to be a close confidant of her father, of stalking them to harm the couple.

After the video was widely circulated, Misra had written to the media requesting that he and his family not be dragged into the episode. He said Sakshi and Ajitesh are adults and are free to make their decision. He even pleaded before the media not to malign his image.

Rajeev Rana too came out in the open and denied all the charges levelled by Sakshi. He challenged the authorities to examine the CCTV footage at his office to find out whether he had gone out. He labelled all the accusations made by Sakshi baseless.

Zee Media Newsroom