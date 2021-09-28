New twist in Punjab politics, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as state Congress chief

Giving a new twist to politics in Punjab, state Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has tendered his resignation from the post. Sidhu had in July taken over as the President of Punjab Congress, leading to a clash between him and the then state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

In a letter addressed to Congress National President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said that he can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," read the letter.

There has been a dispute between Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu in Punjab for a long time and Captain had openly made statements against Sidhu that he would not allow him to become the Chief Minister of Punjab at any cost.

Sidhu's resignation comes at a time when Captain Amarinder Singh is travelling to Delhi and it is believed that he may meet Amit Shah here. It was only after the dispute between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh had left the post of Chief Minister, after which Charanjit Singh Channi became the chief minister of Punjab.

The feud began when in July, the Congress party appointed Navjot Sidhu as its Punjab Chief even though Captain Amarinder Singh was not happy with the decision. Following this, in August, four ministers and approximately two dozen party legislators raised complaints against Amarinder Singh which pointed out a fact that they did not believe in him anymore.

After his resignation, BJP leaders including Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh had invited Captain to join hands with BJP.