New twist in Punjab DIG bribery case, Whatsapp call that led to his arrest reveals...

After Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, the main player in the corruption case, was arrested on Thursday by the CBI, evidence revealed that became the main reason for his arrest. Bhullar was arrested after a complaint by a scrap dealer. A WhatsApp call proved to be big evidence, which led to his arrest.

What evidence led to the arrest of the Punjab DIG?

As per the call, Punjab DIG Bhullar is heard talking to his middleman, identified as Kirshanu, on the call, saying, "8 fadne ne 8. Jinna denda nal nal fadi chal, ohnu kehde 8 kar de pura (Collect Rs 8 lakh from him (scrap dealer Akash Bhatta). Collect whatever he gives and ask him to give Rs 8 lakh in total)." Bhullar also asked the middleman to ask for “sewa-paani”, and to repeat monthly payments to prevent any police action against Bhatta in a 2023 case.

"Edda kehna pata ki hai... kehnda hai August da ni aaya, September da ni aaya (You know what to say. Ask him that he didn't give the bribe for August and September)." He further said.

How did the police arrest the Punjab DIG?

DIG was caught in a bribery case involving Rs 8 lakh. The officer was also allegedly seeking recurring monthly illegal payments from the complainant.

A case was registered by the CBI against the accused public servant and his associate on allegations that the officer demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh and monthly illegal gratification through his middleman for “settling” an FIR registered against the complainant and ensuring that no further coercive or adverse police action was taken against his business.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the private individual red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 8 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the DIG at Sector 21, Chandigarh.

During the trap proceedings, a controlled call was made to the public servant, during which he acknowledged the payment and directed the middleman and complainant to come to his office. Subsequently, the CBI team apprehended the public servant from his office and arrested both accused in Chandigarh.