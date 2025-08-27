New twist in Noida Dowry Death Case: Nikki's sister Kanchan sobs, shouts 'Behen tune kya...' in new video

In a new twist to the Nikki murder case of Greater Noida, a video shot by Kanchan, the elder sister of the deceased, is going viral on the social media. What was in the new video?

In a new twist to the Nikki murder case of Greater Noida, a video shot by Kanchan, the elder sister of the deceased, is going viral on the social media. In this particular 32 seconds clip, Kanchan can be seen allegedly filming her sister Nikki, who was sitting on the floor with many burn injuries on her upper body. Kanchan can be heard saying 'Behen ye tune kya kar liya?'

In another footage of the outside of the residence shot from neighbours' CCTV , Vipin Bhati, the prime accused in the dowry death case and Nikki's husband is seen tanding outside his house with a water pipe around the time of the incident. He was wearing a check shirt and blue trousers, standing beside a white car outside the house at 5:42 pm with his son. The children from both sisters were also seen playing outside the house. A disturbance breaks out at 5:47 pm and Vipin can be seen rushing towards the house, with one man. He then gestures to onlookers and enters his car at 5:48 pm.

Nikki's son says, 'papa...'

Many videos of this case have been circulating online. In one of the video, Nikki being beaten and dragged by hair, where she was crying for help, and in another horrifying video, she was shown at stairs with her body set on fire. Nikki and Vipin's six-year-old son have alleged his father, saying 'Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter).'

4 accused arrested

Nikki Bhati, aged 28, was allegedly burnt alive by her husband Vipin and other members of her in-laws at their home in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Nikki's sister Kanchan, who is also married into the same family to Vipin's brother, has claimed she fell unconscious upon seeing her sister ablaze. Police have been scrutinising the footage provided by the victim’s family to ascertain the details of the alleged assault. So far, four arrests have been made in the case. Vipin and his mother, Daya, were arrested on Sunday. Police took into custody Vipin's father, Satveer and brother Rohit, both of whom had been absconding since the alleged murder.