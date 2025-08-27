Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus: India release timeline, features and price leaks ahead of launch

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai Ganpati is here!

Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what happened

Neha Dhupia birthday: A look at her lavish lifestyle, net worth including luxurious cars and more

US tariffs to hit Indian textiles, gems, jewellery hard; pharmaceuticals, electronics spared due to...

New twist in Noida Dowry Death Case: Nikki's sister Kanchan sobs, shouts 'Behen tune kya...' in new video

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: TV celebs including Smriti Irani, Kapil Sharma and more who bring Bappa home every year

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why seeing moon is considered inauspicious on this day

Palghar Building Collapse: Toddler among 2 killed, NDRF teams rescue 11, search underway for more trapped victims

Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from IPL: 'Every ending will have a new start...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai Ganpati is here!

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 LIVE Streaming: Darshan of iconic Mumbai G

Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what happened

Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to make changes to ChatGPT after a lawsuit? Know what

Neha Dhupia birthday: A look at her lavish lifestyle, net worth including luxurious cars and more

Neha Dhupia birthday: A look at her lavish lifestyle, net worth and more

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

New twist in Noida Dowry Death Case: Nikki's sister Kanchan sobs, shouts 'Behen tune kya...' in new video

In a new twist to the Nikki murder case of Greater Noida, a video shot by Kanchan, the elder sister of the deceased, is going viral on the social media. What was in the new video?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 12:02 PM IST

New twist in Noida Dowry Death Case: Nikki's sister Kanchan sobs, shouts 'Behen tune kya...' in new video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a new twist to the Nikki murder case of Greater Noida, a video shot by Kanchan, the elder sister of the deceased, is going viral on the social media. In this particular 32 seconds clip, Kanchan can be seen allegedly filming her sister Nikki, who was sitting on the floor with many burn injuries on her upper body. Kanchan can be heard saying 'Behen ye tune kya kar liya?' 

In another footage of the outside of the residence shot from neighbours' CCTV , Vipin Bhati, the prime accused in the dowry death case and Nikki's husband is seen tanding outside his house with a water pipe around the time of the incident. He was wearing a check shirt and blue trousers, standing beside a white car outside the house at 5:42 pm with his son. The children from both sisters were also seen playing outside the house. A disturbance breaks out at 5:47 pm and Vipin can be seen rushing towards the house, with one man. He then gestures to onlookers and enters his car at 5:48 pm. 

Nikki's son says, 'papa...'

Many videos of this case have been circulating online.  In one of the video, Nikki being beaten and dragged by hair, where she was crying for help, and in another horrifying video, she was shown at stairs with her body set on fire. Nikki and Vipin's six-year-old son have alleged his father, saying 'Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter).'

4 accused arrested

Nikki Bhati, aged 28, was allegedly burnt alive by her husband Vipin and other members of her in-laws at their home in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Nikki's sister Kanchan, who is also married into the same family to Vipin's brother, has claimed she fell unconscious upon seeing her sister ablaze. Police have been scrutinising the footage provided by the victim’s family to ascertain the details of the alleged assault.  So far, four arrests have been made in the case.  Vipin and his mother, Daya, were arrested on Sunday.  Police took into custody Vipin's father, Satveer and brother Rohit, both of whom had been absconding since the alleged murder. 

ALSO READ: New turn in Greater Noida dowry murder case, Nikki Bhati's funeral video contradicts her family's claims

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Video of Greater Noida dowry victim Nikki Bhati smiling in Mercedes goes viral after death; Internet mourns with anger, grief
Video of Greater Noida dowry victim Nikki Bhati smiling in Mercedes goes viral a
From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bollywood pairs to watch in 2025
From Rohit Saraf–Sanya Malhotra to Ibrahim Ali Khan–Sreeleela: Top 6 fresh Bolly
Days after attack, Z-category CRPF security of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta withdrawn due to..., charge given to...
Z-category CRPF security of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta withdrawn due to...
Trump’s 50% tariffs take effect, India holds firm amid export challenge
Trump's order on 50% tariffs for Indian imports now in force
'The sweetest voice ever': Young girl’s soulful rendition of B Praak’s ‘Mann Bharrya’ wins hearts online
'The sweetest voice ever': Young girl’s soulful rendition of B Praak’s ‘Mann Bha
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE