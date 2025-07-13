New twist in IIM-Calcutta rape case, victim's father makes SHOCKING claim, rejects rape allegations, says, 'fallen from autorickshaw...'

New twist in IIM-Calcutta rape case, the victim's father has publicly denied the sexual assault allegation by her daughter against a second year student Paramanand Toppaunwar. The father claims that his daughter has fell from a moving auto-rickshaw and was injured.

New twist in IIM-Calcutta rape case, the victim's father has publicly denied the sexual assault allegation by her daughter against a second year student Paramanand Toppaunwar. The father claims that his daughter has fell from a moving auto-rickshaw and was injured.

In an interview to NDTV, Victim's father said, “I received a call from my daughter at around 9.40 p.m. on Friday. She told me she had fallen from a vehicle, lost consciousness and suffered injuries."

"Later, I came to know she was admitted to SSKM Hospital. Nothing of the sort that the police are claiming happened, based on the details I received from my daughter,” he added.

“The police told me they have registered a case and arrested someone. My daughter said the police told her to say something during the medical exam, and she did not,” the father was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“I have spoken to my daughter. She said no one tortured her or misbehaved with her. I have got back my daughter, she is normal. She has no connection with the man who has been arrested... I have not been able to speak to her at length. She is sleeping. I will talk to her after she wakes up... She had gone to submit a document,” he added.

The allegations

A woman student at Indian Institute of management Calcutta (IIM-C) lodged an FIR against a male student on July 10, alleging that she was drugged and raped in the boy's hostel at the business school premises. Police has arrested the accused.

In her FIR, lodged at Haridevpur Police Station, victim accuses that the male student invited her to the hostel for a counselling session. She was then offered a drink, and she became unconscious after consuming it. After, regaining consciousness, she realized she had been sexually assaulted. She also alleged that the accused had threatened her against disclosing it to anyone.

The accused student was presented before a court in Alipore on Saturday and the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate remanded him in police custody till July 19. Accused student's lawyer has questioned the credibility of allegation, arguing that IIM Calcutta campus is a secure plce with restricted access.

Kolkata Police's Deputy Commissioner of the Southwest Division, has now formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), to investigate the case