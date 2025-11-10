FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

Shakil had reportedly rented the Dhauj house three months ago. The search team recovered 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing nearly 100 kilograms, along with 48 components suspected to be used for assembling IEDs.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 02:41 PM IST

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why
A key development has emerged in the seizure of large explosives in Faridabad, near Delhi. Police have determined that a car used to store an assault rifle, a pistol, and ammunition is registered to a woman doctor. This doctor is associated with Dr. Mujammil Shakeel at a Faridabad hospital.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, identified by its Faridabad registration code HR 51, was searched after Shakeel was questioned by law enforcement. Shakeel's statements also led police to discover 350 kg of explosive material, believed to be ammonium nitrate, along with 20 timers and other suspicious items. The recovery of these items was made from a rented property.

Police investigations reveal that Dr. Shakeel, who was arrested ten days prior due to suspicion, has been employed as a senior doctor at Faridabad's Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre for the past three years.

During questioning, Shakeel revealed that lived on the campus but also maintained a rented room in Dhoj. Following his arrest, which was prompted by intelligence regarding his activities, he provided information about the rented room and the Swift car, which is owned by his colleague.

