Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare
New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why
Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease
What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...
Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin operations in..., monthly ridership to reach 50 lakh; Check route, stations, more
CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG announcement, makes 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all UP schools, colleges
What is Ricin? Was ISKP planning chemical attack in India with Pakistan's Help?
Suresh Raina sends clear message to CSK on Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade deal ahead of IPL 2026, says...
Apple may bring 5 new satellite features for iPhones, here's what to expect
INDIA
Shakil had reportedly rented the Dhauj house three months ago. The search team recovered 14 bags of ammonium nitrate weighing nearly 100 kilograms, along with 48 components suspected to be used for assembling IEDs.
A key development has emerged in the seizure of large explosives in Faridabad, near Delhi. Police have determined that a car used to store an assault rifle, a pistol, and ammunition is registered to a woman doctor. This doctor is associated with Dr. Mujammil Shakeel at a Faridabad hospital.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift, identified by its Faridabad registration code HR 51, was searched after Shakeel was questioned by law enforcement. Shakeel's statements also led police to discover 350 kg of explosive material, believed to be ammonium nitrate, along with 20 timers and other suspicious items. The recovery of these items was made from a rented property.
Police investigations reveal that Dr. Shakeel, who was arrested ten days prior due to suspicion, has been employed as a senior doctor at Faridabad's Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre for the past three years.
During questioning, Shakeel revealed that lived on the campus but also maintained a rented room in Dhoj. Following his arrest, which was prompted by intelligence regarding his activities, he provided information about the rented room and the Swift car, which is owned by his colleague.