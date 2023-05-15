New twist in Aryan Khan drug case: SRK’s family threatened, Rs 25 crore bribe angle against Sameer Wankhede

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan during his arrest (Photo - PTI)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in relation to a drug case in October 2021 and was later acquitted when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found him not guilty after many people were arrested after a drug raid aboard a cruise in Mumbai.

The officer who grabbed the spotlight for the massive drug bust on the Mumbai cruise was former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who was the officer responsible for arresting SRK’s son Aryan Khan. Now, an FIR has been filed against Wankhede for irregularities in the case.

In a new twist in the Aryan Khan drug case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede on the charges of corruption and criminal misconduct in relation to the drug case.

According to the FIR filed by CBI, Shah Rukh Khan’s family was threatened that his son Aryan Khan would be booked and imprisoned in the narcotics case unless he paid Rs 25 crore. Further, the FIR also makes note of Wankhede’s lavish foreign trips and his expensive wristwatches.

The FIR states that Sameer Wankhede and former NCB intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan could not fully justify their acquired assets as per their income when they were a part of the Narcotics Control Bureau. Other accused named in the FIR are Vishwa Vijay Singh, Ashish Ranjan, KP Gosavi, and Sanvile D’Souza.

KP Gosavi was one of the prime witnesses in the case, and his selfie with Aryan Khan sparked a major controversy. According to the FIR filed by the CBI, Gosavi "was allowed to be present in the company of accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office after the raid which is against the norms for an independent witness"

It has been alleged in the FIR that the “witnesses” in the Aryan Khan drug case were aided by Sameer Wankhede to threaten Shah Rukh Khan and his family for a Rs 25 crore bribe.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan calls Aryan Khan his best friend in throwback viral video: Watch