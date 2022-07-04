New twist before the floor test in Maharashtra, 10 updates on current situation

(Image Source: ANI)

The new Eknath Shinde-BJP government of Maharashtra will face the floor test today. After the big victory in the election of the Speaker of the Assembly, the government is confident that it will easily prove its majority in the House. Regarding this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with his MLAs in a hotel in Mumbai late on Sunday.

All MLAs of BJP including Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also present in the meeting. On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and the rest of the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance are also busy making their strategy.

Meanwhile, there is another twist in the tale. The new Speaker Rahul Narwekar has created a new twist by cancelling the appointment of the Chief Whip of the Uddhav faction, Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader

10 important updates

1. In the Assembly Speaker's election on Sunday, BJP-Shinde faction candidate Rahul Narvekar got 164 votes while MVA alliance candidate Rajan Salvi got only 107 votes. 144 votes were needed to win, but Narvekar secured 47 more votes.

2. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has expressed confidence that the government will pass the floor test and will get 166 votes. He said that our candidate got 164 votes in the Speaker's election because 2 MLAs could not come due to health problems. We will prove majority in the house with 166 votes.

3. The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly currently has 287 MLAs as one of the Shiv Sena MLAs, Ramesh Latke, passed away last month. The Shinde government will have to show the support of at least 144 MLAs to prove its majority. The Shinde faction claims that it has 39 Shiv Sena MLAs. 10 other MLAs are also in his favor in the form of smaller parties and independents.

4. If we look at the position of the parties in the house, BJP has 106 MLAs. Shiv Sena has 55, NCP 53, Congress 44, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3, Samajwadi Party 2, AIMIM 2, Prakhar Janshakti Party 2 MLAs. Apart from these, MNS, CPM, PWP, Swabhiman Paksha, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Jansurajya Shakti Party, Krantikari Shetkari Party have 1-1 MLAs. The strength of Independent MLAs in the House is 13.

5. After the election of the Speaker of the Assembly, a new dispute has started between Shinde and Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena. Separate whips were issued by both the factions for the Speaker election. Later both accused each other of violating the whip and demanded action.

6. On behalf of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu demanded the cancellation of the membership of 39 MLAs of the Shinde camp for violation of the whip. Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said that 39 MLAs of our party did not respect the whip, so we have demanded the new speaker Rahul Narvekar to disqualify these MLAs. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has made Ajay Chaudhary the leader of the legislature party.

7. At the same time, Bharat Gogavale has been appointed as the Chief Whip on behalf of the Eknath Shinde faction. Gogavale has demanded the cancellation of the membership of 16 MLAs of the Thackeray faction for not obeying the whip. Today it will also be a matter to be seen that to which faction Speaker Rahul Narvekar issues notice.

8. Sunil Prabhu has also been removed from the post of Chief Whip. With this, a new problem has come before the MLAs of the Uddhav faction that if they do not obey the orders of Gogavale's whip, then there may be a danger of disqualification action against them.

9. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his maiden speech in the Assembly on Sunday, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave him the right to lead the government despite having more members on his side, this decision won the hearts of many." He also said that a BJP-Shiv Sena government has taken over after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. It will work on the beliefs of Balasaheb Thackeray.

10. Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, had termed the Shinde government's trust vote test to be held in the Assembly as a moral test. He had earlier said that we are confident of victory. "The betrayers, the traitors can never win. Those who run don't win," he said.