New turn in Greater Noida dowry murder case, Nikki Bhati's funeral video contradicts her family's claims

INDIA
Hours after the funeral, Nikki's family registered a police case accusing her husband Vipin, brother-in-law Rohit, and their parents of murdering her by setting her on fire. All four of them have since been arrested by the police. Read on to know more.
In a fresh development in the Nikki Bhati murder case, a video has surfaced showing that some of her in-laws were present at her funeral and her father-in-law also played a role in the last rites, contradicting her family's claims. Nikki, aged 28, was allegedly burnt alive by her husband Vipin and other members of her in-laws at their home in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Nikki's sister Kanchan, who is also married into the same family, has claimed she fell unconscious upon seeing her sister ablaze and that their in-laws had fled after the incident.
A video from Nikki's funeral shows her father-in-law and some other members of his family present for the last rites. The clip also shows the father-in-law lighting the funeral pyre. Hours later, Nikki's family registered a police case accusing her husband Vipin, Kanchan's husband and Vipin's brother Rohit, and their parents of murdering her by setting her on fire. All four of them have since been arrested by the police.
On Thursday (August 21), Nikki was allegedly assaulted and set on fire by Vipin and other members of his family. Several videos have gone viral online showing Nikki being attacked. She was later rushed to the hospital where she died. Nikki and Kanchan were married into the Bhati family in 2016. Their family says the sisters endured years of domestic abuse and dowry harassment. The Bhati family had received several expensive "gifts" as dowry at the time of the wedding but had allegedly been demanding Rs 36 lakh more. A case has now been filed under several relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Greater Noida's Kasna Police station.