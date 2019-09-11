New Traffic Fines: From Bengal to Maharashtra, states where Motor Vehicles Act has hit a hurdle

Facing severe criticism from the Opposition and BJP-ruled states alike over the amended Motor Vehicles Act, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday continued to maintain his support for the new law while informing that states have authority to decide on the fine rates.

Gadkari also shied away from commenting on the politics behind opposition by BJP-ruled states.

Denying any politics behind the sudden lack of support to the bill that was passed duly in both Houses of Parliament, Gadkari maintained that it is up to the states to care for the lives of their people.

"It is not about politics or BJP or Congress. If states want to accept the logic behind the amendments, they will implement it. For me, it is not politics," the minister told ANI.

Several BJP-ruled states, especially in poll-bound Haryana and Maharashtra, have been apparently reluctant to implement the new Motor Vehicles Act.

During the past few years, Gadkari has strongly backed the Act, which is seen as his brainchild. Any hitch to the implementation of the provisions of the Act would be seen as a setback to him.

The Maharashtra government has sent him a letter citing public outcry as a reason on why it wants the Centre to reconsider the new law.

"The Maharashtra transport minister was part of the committee formed to finalise the bill. As far as my discussion with (Devendra) Fadnavis Ji goes, no one told me about it (their disapproval with the bill)," Gadkari said.

Various BJP and non-BJP states have not backed the Centre’s move including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

Maharashtra: The state’s transport minister has put the implementation on hold and written to Gadkari complaining about the fees.

Gujarat: Rupani announced a reduction of fines under various categories.

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik asked policemen not to aggressively collect fines but to counsel and handhold the public to facilitate compliance.

Punjab: The Punjab government has put on hold the implementation of the Act.

Telangana: The state hasn’t taken a call yet and the authorities will discuss the quantum of penalties.

Rajasthan: The state government is looking to do away with the heavy fines and it looks unlikely

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath said that the state will only impose the fines after people are aware of the high penalties.

West Bengal: The Mamata govt has refused to implement the act.

Karnataka: Yediurappa has asked officials to study the Gujarat model before implementing something similar.

Kerala: Vijayan has sought legal advice before implementing the law.

Puducherry: Narayanasamy has said that the government will launch programmes aimed at creating awareness before implementing.