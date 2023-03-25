New toll rates from April 1, here are the tentative rates in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

In Gurugram, on Delhi-Jaipur highway, there are Kherki Daula, Gurugram-Sohna and Faridabad road toll plaza. (Representational)

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing to increase the toll rates from April 1.

For personal vehicles, the toll rates will be increased by 5 percent. For commercial vehicles, it will be increased 10 percent.

In Gurugram, on Delhi-Jaipur highway, there are Kherki Daula, Gurugram-Sohna and Faridabad road toll plaza. On the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, toll plaza is at Alipur and Hilalpurl From the Kherki Daula toll, 80000 vehicles pass every day. A car driver pays Rs 80. It is expected that the toll rates will increase to Rs 84-85.

The toll rates for Gurugram-Sohna Highway are likely to increase by Rs 115. It will likely increase to Rs 120. The toll rate on the Faridabad road is likely to be increased to Rs 45 from Rs 40.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's toll rate is Rs 2.19 per kilometer. It is likely to increase by 3-5 percent.

The final new rates are likely to be released by March 30 and 31.

In the financial year 2022, Rs 33,881 crore was collected as toll tax.