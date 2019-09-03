Headlines

India

New status to aid J&K's broader economic growth: S Jaishankar

In an interview with Politico, Jaishankar said the new status of Jammu and Kashmir would allow the sort of big entrepreneurial investment that is more typical in other states across the country

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2019, 05:45 AM IST

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir will be eased in "coming days". Jaishankar said that PM Modi-led NDA government's move to abrogate Article 370 would "only be to the region's broader economic advantage".

In an interview with Politico, Jaishankar said the new status of Jammu and Kashmir would allow the sort of big entrepreneurial investment that is more typical in other states across the country. He added, "The weak economic development in Kashmir has played into the hands of cross-border terrorists."

During the interview, Jaishankar also targeted Pakistan by rebuffing a call for dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad by country's Prime Minister Imran Khan. He rejected the proposal for talks, maintaining India's stand that terror and talks cannot happen simultaneously.

This comes days after the External Affairs Minister slammed Pakistan for using terrorism as diplomatic tool against India. Jaishankar had slammed Pakistan for using terrorism as a state policy, charging the neighbouring country for trade and connectivity in the region.

During his two-day visit to Moscow in Russia last month, Jaishankar had said, "Problem with Pakistan is very different. I would say if today you look at international relations, I cannot think of any other country in the world, which uses terrorism as a diplomatic tool against its neighbour. It is a very unique phenomenon."

He highlighted how Islamabad refused to grant the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to India despite New Delhi granting it.

Curbs To Ease
 Jaishankar said the restrictions imposed in Jammu & Kashmir will be eased in coming days
 He also rebuffed Pak PM Imran Khan’s call for dialogue between both the countries

