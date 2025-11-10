New sports city to replace Delhi’s iconic Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, it will feature...

A new sports city is set to be developed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) in New Delhi, with Australia and Qatar serving as key references for the project. The 102 acre area will cater to all major disciplines and include a lodging facility for athletes.

A new sports city is set to be developed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) in New Delhi, with Australia and Qatar serving as key references for the project, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) sources. A delegation from the Indian Sports Ministry had visited these countries to study their sports infrastructure and gather insights for the development of the JLN sports city. India has formally presented its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games to the Evaluation Committee of Commonwealth Sport in London.

The 102 acre area will cater to all major disciplines and include a lodging facility for athletes, a sports ministry source said on Monday. The stadium will be rebuilt completely, if the plan works out, but currently the plan is just a proposal and therefore the timeline for the project has not yet been worked out. “The stadium will be dismantled. All offices inside the stadium, including the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory, will be relocated,” the ministry source said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was constructed to host the 9th Asian Games in 1982 and later upgraded with the latest state-of-the-art facilities to host the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is currently being maintained and utilised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on behalf of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, as part of a legacy to promote and develop sports activities and to implement plans and schemes for the promotion of sports. It is one of the most famous and popular stadiums in India. It has been a witness to several important sports events.

Recently, the JLN stadium hosted the World Para Athletics Championships last month, which saw more than 2,200 participants from over 100 nations competing in 186 medal events. As first-time hosts, they pocketed a record 22 medals, including 6 Gold, 9 Silver, and 7 Bronze, their best-ever performance to date.

India is the fourth Asian nation, after Qatar, the UAE, and Japan, to host the World Para Athletics Championships. At previous world championships, India had clinched nine medals at the 2019 Dubai edition, 10 medals at the 2023 Paris edition, and 17 medals at the 2024 Kobe edition.





