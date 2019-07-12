Search icon
New speed limits on expressways: 120 kmph for cars, 100 kmph for buses

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the speed limit was fixed as per the recommendation of a committee.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 12, 2019, 10:20 AM IST

The maximum speed limit for cars has been fixed at 120 km per hour on expressways while for buses it is 100 km per hour, Parliament was informed Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the speed limit was fixed as per the recommendation of a committee.

Keeping in view of the better engine technology and improved road infrastructure, a committee was constituted to review the speed limit of motor vehicles, the Minister said.

"The Committee had submitted its report and as per the recommendations of the committee, the maximum speed of buses has been fixed as 100 kmph on expressways and 90 kmph on 4 lanes and above the divided carriageway," he said.

The minister added: "The maximum speed of cars has been fixed as 120 kmph on expressways." Gadkari said that no cognizance of the violation of the speed limits shall be taken under section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 if the speed detected is within 5 per cent of the maximum speed specified.

