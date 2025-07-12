New scam targets mobile phone users, doesn't require any clicks, here's how you can avoid it

New scams keep cropping up at a pace that it's becoming increasingly hard to keep up. Now, another type of scam is targeting mobile phone users without even requiring them to click on any suspicious links. Read on to know more about it.

New scams keep cropping up at a pace that it's becoming increasingly hard to keep up. Now, another type of scam is targeting mobile phone users without even requiring them to click on any suspicious links. It is known as call forwarding scam as it tricks people into dialing special codes that forward their call - that may sometimes carry one-time passwords (OTPs) -- to criminals. In a recent case, a scammer pretending to be from an authentic organisation called a user and talked of a fake missed parcel. During the call, the scammer asked the victim to dial a certain code, saying it would connect them to a supervisor. Instead, the code activated unconditional call forwarding, thereby sending all incoming calls to the scammer's phone.

How does it work?

This new scam allows fraudsters to directly receive important calls and OTPs that are meant for the victim. The fraud was discovered when the victim noticed unusual activity but no clear sign of malware in their device. With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the device scanned call logs and phone settings and found that call forwarding was turned on. The user then switched off call forwarding and stopped the attack.

How to prevent it?

Experts suggest the following steps to avoid falling prey to such scams: