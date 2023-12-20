New satellite-based tolling system on National highways to start by...: Nitin Gadkari

India's National highways will soon bring satellite-based tolling systems, announced the Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

This announcement was made by the Minister during a session in the Rajya Saha, states a TOI report. India informed the World Bank recently about its efforts to reduce waiting times at toll plazas and streamline export release processes at land ports.

The waiting time at toll plazas has been reduced significantly to just 47 seconds with the introduction of FASTag. This is a significant improvement over the previous waiting period of an average of 714 seconds.

During discussions with the World Bank representatives, the government outlined its plans to further improve the country's infrastructure.

The construction and expansion of National Highways have increased by approximately 10 per cent between April and November of this fiscal year, compared to the same period between 2011 and 2023. However, the allocation of new construction projects has decreased by 52 per cent this year.

Data from the Road Transport Ministry shows that agencies within the ministry have completed or expanded 5,248 km of National Highways by November, compared to 4,766 km during the same period last year.

Although it seems difficult to achieve the government's target of constructing and expanding around 12,000 km of highways seems challenging as less than four months remain in the financial year.