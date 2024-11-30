The measures come after a major accident on November 19, when a speeding bus heading to Mathura collided with a truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway

The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police has introduced new speed limits for the Noida and Yamuna Expressways as winter begins, aiming to reduce accidents caused by dense fog and poor visibility. The new rules will be enforced from December 15 to February 15, according to reports, with heavy fines for violations.

Speed Limits on Yamuna Expressway

Light vehicles: Reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h

Heavy vehicles: Reduced from 80 km/h to 60 km/h

Speed Limits on Noida Expressway

Light vehicles: Reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h

Heavy vehicles: Reduced from 60 km/h to 50 km/h

Heavy Fines for Violations

Drivers who exceed the speed limits will face steep penalties:

Rs 2,000 for light vehicles

Rs 4,000 for heavy vehicles

Why the new restrictions?

The measures come after a major accident on November 19, when a speeding bus heading to Mathura collided with a truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The crash, caused by dense fog and low visibility, left 17 people injured.

The restrictions aim to enhance road safety during the winter months, a period when fog and mist significantly increase the risk of accidents.