New rules in driving license renewal process, AI based face verification now mandatory, check details

To make the Driving License renewal process more secure and transparent, the Transport Department has decided to implement an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based face verification system under its faceless services. Now, applicants renewing their licenses after the completion of the 15-year validity period will be required to undergo facial verification.

To make the Driving License renewal process more secure and transparent, the Transport Department has decided to implement an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based face verification system under its faceless services. Now, applicants renewing their licenses after the completion of the 15-year validity period will be required to undergo facial verification.

The government has taken steps to modernise driving licenses from now on by changing its renewal process and making it more secure and transparent. The Transport Department has made a decision to implement an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based face verification system under its faceless services.

Keeping fraudsters at bay

As part of the new rules of driving license renewal, the face of the current applicant must be matched with the photo on the old driving license through the AI software. This is now made compulsory to ensure that the person who received the license 15 years ago is the same person now applying for renewal.

This move is aimed at effectively preventing fraud and mistaken identity. Transport Commissioner Umesh Joga has directed the launch of this software, developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Center (NIC), as a pilot project. It will start at the Bhopal Regional Transport Office (RTO).

As of now, Madhya Pradesh has around 7 million issued driving licenses, with approximately 600,000 new licenses issued each year. As the number of driving licenses holders are expected to grow, this will make identification of the person from their photos difficult and that is why the government has initiated such step whis is technologically advanced.

This initiative was taken in response to the increasing incidence of cyber fraud. Implementing AI-based face verification will make the license renewal process more secure, faster, and reliable, while also increasing administrative transparency.

Online process of driving license renewal

The following steps must be taken to have the renewal digitally.

-Visit the Parivahan Portal website.

-Select “Driving License Related Services” here.

-Select ‘Madhya Pradesh’ from the drop-down here.

-Click on ‘Apply for DL Renewal’.

-Fill details like your DL number and date of birth.

-Upload these documents- Form-9 (Application Form), Form-1A (Medical Certificate - for 40+ age), upload old license.

-Fee payment: Pay the renewal fee online.

-Appointment: Book an appointment for document verification at RTO. -After this you will get the appointment.