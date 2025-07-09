New rules at Delhi's India Gate: No more picnics, food, bags and pets now banned due to...

In addition, the authorities are reportedly considering banning video recording at the beloved national landmark.

Delhi's most iconic monument, India Gate, can no longer be a picnic spot for visitors. The new regulations have been rolled out to preserve the lawn and monument area. Under the new rule, visitors are no longer allowed to carry food items, bags, bed sheets or even pets into the India Gate complex. In addition, the authorities are reportedly considering banning video recording at the beloved national landmark.

The bans on products and changes in tour management have led to confusion among visitors as families have to split up, considering no facility to store belongings. One group waits outside the luggage while the other enters. It is a major shift to what once used to be the defining experience of a visit to India, which is now off the table.