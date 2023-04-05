Search icon
New road to join Noida Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with EPE, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad residents to benefit

The people of Delhi-NCR will be connected to Mumbai, Shimla, Leh and Dehradun.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

Noida news: This expressway will join highways in UP, MP, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, MP, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh etc.

In a good news for the people of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Baghpat, five expressways in Delhi and NCR will be joined together. These will be: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Leh Ladakh Expressway.

Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Dehradun and Delhi-Ladakh Expressway will be completed in 2024.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway starts at Kundli and goes to Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida-Greater Noida.

The pressure on EPE will increase in the coming months. In March 2023, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway will be joined with the Dehradun Expressway. It will also be linked with the Yamuna Expressway.

A 30-km-long expressway is being built that will join Jewar Airport and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

This expressway will join highways in UP, MP, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, MP, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh etc. 

