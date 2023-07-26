New road between Faridabad, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to save 20 minutes, full details

Faridabad news: It will also ease traffic in Sector-62, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70.

The authorities have approved the tendering process for the construction of an elevated road that will connect Faridabad national highway with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway link road. The tender is expected to be out by next week. The road will rid the Mohana area of traffic jams. It will also provide Faridabad connectivity to Noida International Airport.

The state’s PWD officers have already finished the survey work. They have also surveyed the existing sewer line, water line, PNG line, electricity line, pillars, drainage system etc.

The authorities are preparing to start the construction work for the road near Faridabad’s Mohana. It will also ease traffic for those who go to KGP.

The Mohana road has houses on either side of the road till the Chandawali village. The main market is also present in the area. These two factors lead to slow-moving traffic and traffic jams. Thousands of people use this road.

This road also hosts cargo traffic in Faridabad and Gurugram. This road is also used by those who want to go to KGP-KMP. This road will reduce travel time by 20 minutes.

The connectivity of Chandavali, Sotai, Machhagar, Bukharpur, Dayalpur, Panheda, Panheda Khurd, Junheda, Atali, Gadkheda, Maujpur, Chhaysa, Mohana, Mothuka, Hirapur, Nariala, Narhawali villages will improve.

It will also ease traffic in Sector-62, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 70.