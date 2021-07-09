New Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asks ministry officials to work in 2 shifts from 7 am to 12 am - details here

Headlines

Donald Trump, former US President, arrested on racketeering and conspiracy charges

Accident or Kremlin’s revenge? Putin’s speech on Prigozhin’s death sparks suspicion over Russia plane crash

What is ‘masterdating’, latest TikTok trend that is next big dating craze?

'No Constitutional fraud in abrogating Article 370': Centre tells Supreme Court

Want to check your NPS account balance from home? Here's how you can do it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

DNA TV Show: Know next step of Chandrayaan-3 mission after Vikram lander’s historic moon landing

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

9 motivational quotes by Allu Arjun

6 must-watch Malayalam web series

After Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's next space missions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

HomeIndia

India

New Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asks ministry officials to work in 2 shifts from 7 am to 12 am - details here

The first shift will start at 7 am and end at 4 pm while the second shift will start at 3 pm and end at 12 am in midnight, an order said on Thursday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 09, 2021, 01:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hours after taking charge as the new Railways Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, Ashwini Vaishnaw ordered officials and staffers in his office to work in two shifts.

The first shift will start at 7 am and end at 4 pm while the second shift will start at 3 pm and end at 12 am in midnight, an order by his office said on Thursday.

According to DJ Narain, ADG PR, Ministry of Railways, the order has been issued only for MR cell (minister's office) and not private or Railway staff.

"Minister of Railways has directed that all the offices and staff of the minister's office will work in two shifts i.e 7:00 hrs-16:00 hrs and 15:00 hrs -12:00 midnight with immediate effect," Narain said.

"It's for officers in MR cell only as is written in the note and it means--"Miles to go before we sleep..!" So much is to be done and every minute counts for the Railways on a mission mode. MR cell means minister's office, not private, Railway staff," he added. 

After taking charge, the new Minister had said that the Railways is a major part of PM Modi's vision and he would work to make the vision a reality.

"His (PM Modi's) vision for railways is to transform the lives of the people, that everyone - common man, farmers, the poor - gets the benefit of the railway. I will work for that vision," said Vaishnaw.

A former IAS officer, Vaishnaw has been appointed the Minister of Railways, Minister of Communications, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Railway Ministry was earlier under Piyush Goyal who has been given charge of the Ministries of Commerce and Industry; Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles. 

The 50-year-old also replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad, as Minister of Communications, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. The first-time minister has an MBA from Wharton School, Pennysylvania University, and MTech from IIT Kanpur.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Eris vs BA 2.86: Which new Covid variant is more dangerous?

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre brings ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization To Nation’, check ticket prices, dates

Chandrayaan-3: Meet Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, UP man playing crucial role in ISRO moon mission

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film Thalaivii not winning anything at 69th National Film Awards

Chandrayaan-3 approaches historic lunar touchdown, pride in Indians fills social media

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE