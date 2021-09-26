New Punjab cabinet under CM Channi to take oath today, check full list of ministers

Punjab’s new cabinet, the first in the post-Amarinder Singh era, is set to be sworn-in today. Punjab’s new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is expected to induct seven new faces at the oath taking ceremony today, September 26 at the Raj Bhawan.

The list of ministers who will be a part of the new cabinet is final. CM Channi met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit yesterday on September 25, after returning from a discussion on the cabinet reshuffle with the Congress party high command.

The new ministers set for inclusion are Pargat Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and Rana Gurjeet Singh.

Ministers who will be retained in the cabinet include Vijay Inder Singla, Manpreet Singh Badal, Brahm Mohindra, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Razia Sultana and Bharat Bhushan Ashu. These ministers were a part of the Capt. Amarinder Singh government.

There are reports that five ministers from the Amarinder Cabinet are likely to not get a place in the reshuffle. These include Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sunder Sham Arora.

Here is the full list of 15 ministers who will be sworn-in today:

Brahm Mohindra Manpreet Singh Badal Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria Rana Gurjeet Singh Aruna Chaudhary Razia Sultana Bharat Bhushan Ashu Vijay Inder Singla Randeep Singh Nabha Raj Kumar Verka Sangat Singh Gilzian Pargat Singh Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Apart from CM Channi and Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, these 15 others will make up the Punjab cabinet taking the total strength to 18.