You will no longer have to submit a marriage registration certificate for changing your official name in the passport after marriage or adding your spouse's name in it. This has been done through the introduction of a new option -- Annexure J.

New option

According to Annexure J, a joint declaration can be furnished as a substitute for marriage certificate during passport application or renewal processes. The new form is particularly useful for people who wish to:

Add their spouse's name to the passport

Change their surname after marriage

Annexure J components

To complete the Annexure J form, an applicant needs to provide the following:

A joint photograph of the couple

Signatures of both husband and wife

Dates of birth of both partners

Aadhaar numbers of both

Either the Voter ID or passport numbers of both

In case of divorce or spouse's death

It should be noted that in order to remove a former spouse's name, a divorce decree or death certificate is still needed.

In case of remarriage, the new marriage certificate or a joint declaration with the current spouse would be required.