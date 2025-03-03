According to the new passport rules, for those born on or after October 1, 2023, their birth certificate will be the only valid proof of date of birth.

Passport Rules 2025: The Ministry of External Affairs has amended some rules regarding the issue of passports. The Ministry issued a notification in this regard on February 24. The new rules pertain to date of birth proof in passports.

According to the new rules, for those born on or after October 1, 2023, their birth certificate will be the only valid proof of date of birth. The Ministry has mentioned in the notification those date of birth proofs which are allowed for those born before October 2023.

-Only those birth certificates will be valid which are issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other authority empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

-Any of the certificates- transfer, school leaving, and matriculation-will be permitted which are issued by the recognised school or educational board having the date of birth of the applicant.

-PAN card bearing the applicant’s date of birth issued by the Income Tax Department.

-A certified copy of the applicant's service record or pay/pension order, attested by the administrative head of their ministry/department, which includes their date of birth.

-Driving license will also be considered as date of birth proof but should be issued by the Transport Department of the particular state government.

-Election ID card, with photo, issued by the Election Commission of India that mentions applicant’s date of birth.

-Policy bond issued by Life Insurance Corporation of India or public companies having the date of birth of the holder of the insurance policy.

The notification does not mention any other changes than date of birth proof regarding passport rules.