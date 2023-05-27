New Parliament vs Sansad Bhavan: How are the two buildings different?

The stage is set for the historic inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The new Parliament House will replace India’s 96-year-old Sansad Bhavan, an iconic landmark that has witnessed the history of India’s making. However, it became inadequate to modern day needs with time. A resolution was then passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha urging the government to construct a new Parliament building.

History of Old Parliament and why India needed a new one

Constructed in 1926, the Indian Parliament was originally known as the Council House. The building housed the Imperial Legislative Council. After Independence, it served as India's first Parliament. It witnessed the historic adoption of the Constitution and several landmark moments of the country’s history.

But the need for more space showed up early on in Independent India. The Parliament building was upgraded with two floors in 1956 to add more room. The seating capacity of the Central Hall, restricted to just 440 people. was a problem point for holding joint sessions of both the houses of the Parliament. As per officials, it was never designed to accommodate a bicameral legislature. The seating arrangement was cramped with no desks beyond the second row.

How is the new Parliament different from the old one?

The new Parliament building has a grand constitution hall with a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. While the older Parliament is circular in shape, the new one is triangular-shaped with four storeys. It has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. The old Parliament has a built-up area of 24,281.16 square metres. While the Old Parliament had 12 gates, the new one has three main gates, Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar. There are separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors.

In terms of capacity, the new Parliament building has 384 seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber, 134 more from the 250-seat capacity of the old Rajya Sabha. While the present Lok Sabha had a capacity of 550 seats, the new one will have a capacity of 888 members. The new Parliament is also well-equipped for a joint sitting for both the Houses with the Lok Sabha chamber capable of accommodating 1,280 people.

