New Parliament inauguration: Congress vs BJP over Sengol sceptre; know controversy over ‘twisted’ history

Sengol sceptre for new Parliament building (Photo - ANI)

The New Parliament building is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, May 28, and one of the most historic and unique parts of the ceremony is the golden Sengol sceptre, set to be placed near the seat of the Speaker.

PM Modi will be placing the historic Sengol near the Speaker’s seat in the Parliament tomorrow, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed during a press briefing. Shah also talked about the historic significance of the Sengol, and how it became a symbol of Independent India.

According to the history of the Sengol, it was handed over to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru by British Viceroy Lord Mountbatten to signify the handing over of the power from British to India after the Independence struggle.

However, Congress has pointed out several discrepancies in the historic significance of the Sengol, saying that the ruling BJP has “twisted” the history of the golden sceptre. Here is all you need to know about the controversy over the Sengol.

Congress vs BJP over Sengol in New Parliament building

According to the history of the Sengol sceptre in Independent India, the BJP said that it was a symbol of the transfer of power from British to India, and the idea of making the sceptre was put forward by freedom fighter C Rajagopalchari and Jawaharlal Nehru.

However, the Congress party said that there is no evidence of Jawaharlal Nehru, Lord Mountbatten or C Rajagopalchari ever calling the Sengol a “symbol of Independence”, terming the claims made by the BJP as “completely bogus”.

Is it any surprise that the new Parliament is being consecrated with typically false narratives from the WhatsApp University? The BJP/RSS Distorians stand exposed yet again with Maximum Claims, Minimum Evidence.



1. A majestic sceptre conceived of by a religious establishment in… pic.twitter.com/UXoqUB5OkC — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 26, 2023

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and said, “All claims to this effect are plain and simple — BOGUS. Wholly and completely manufactured in the minds of a few and dispersed into WhatsApp, and now to the drum-beaters in the media. Two of the finest Rajaji scholars with impeccable credentials have expressed surprise.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has stuck to the Sengol’s historic background, with many seers and priests making their way to Delhi from Tamil Nadu to the ceremony of the installation of the sceptre in the New Parliament building.

